March 5, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Ukrainian children with cancer to be treated in Cyprus, Jewish community welcomes refugees

By Christodoulos Mavroudis053
A total of 70 families that escaped the conflict in Ukraine were welcomed by the Jewish Community of Cyprus

Hope Foundation (Elpida) will be hosting war-stricken Ukrainian children with cancer and providing treatment.

Most Ukrainian children suffering from cancer have been left without treatment because of the war. Lymphomas, acute leukaemia and other malignancies tend to rapidly progress when left untreated and interruption of treatment leads to deteriorating outcomes and untimely death.

Responding to the crisis, the European Society for Paediatric Oncology has asked Dr Loizos Loizou, national representative for Paediatric Oncology in Cyprus, to host three children and their families and provide treatment for as long as necessary. Loizou requested assistance from Elpida foundation’s honorary president and Cyprus’ first lady.

In concert with the minister of Health, President Anastasiades and the first lady assured Loizou that Cyprus can offer the children treatment at the Makarios Children’s Hospital paediatric oncology clinic.

All expenses will be covered by Elpida Foundation, including transportation, accommodation next to the clinic, meals, and a stipend for daily expenses.

Meanwhile, a total of 70 families that escaped the conflict in Ukraine were welcomed by the Jewish Community of Cyprus on Friday.

A statement released by the Chief Rabbi of Cyprus Arie Zeev Raskin said the families arrived in the island “with very little apart from personal documents and some clothing.”

“We volunteered to help as many Ukrainian families as possible regardless of their origin,” the statement said.

“Now is the time to show our support, love and humanity to the civilians displaced because of this war”.

The families will be hosted by the Jewish community of Cyprus and its supporters. More information can be obtained by calling 24668753 or 96 388624, or via email to [email protected].

