March 7, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Disy leader tests positive for Covid

By Antigoni Pitta072
averoff
Disy leader gets AZ vaccine

Leading Disy leader Averof Neofytou on Monday tweeted he has tested positive for Covid-19.

“During my daily self-test last night, I tested positive for coronavirus,” he tweeted, “which was confirmed today through a PCR test”.

“Luckily only experiencing mild symptoms, being fully vaccinated,” the Disy leader added, also saying he will follow all necessary protocols.

