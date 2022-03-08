March 8, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

More free handicraft, winemaking workshops

By Jonathan Shkurko0146
tourism 1536x1024

Following the success and the significant response to the subsidy for the creation of traditional handicraft and winemaking workshops for the public in 2021, the initiative will continue throughout 2022, the deputy ministry of tourism said on Tuesday

Local and foreign visitors will therefore be able to choose among 3,000 workshops created with the grants put in place by the government, a statement released by the deputy ministry of tourism said.

The aim of the initiative is to give Cypriot and foreign visitors the chance to observe, free of charge, craftsmen and artists local to these areas producing artisanal crafts like clay pots, wicker baskets, embroidery and textiles and preparing products like halloumi, pastries, wine and charcuterie.

Visitors will also be able to attend free Cypriot wine pairing workshops given by members of the Cyprus Chefs Association.

In addition, licensed tour guides will lead free community tours.

The deputy ministry aims to promote, highlight and enrich the island’s rural tourism product while also looking to financially stimulate local communities, small family businesses and sectors of the culture and wine industry.

Moreover, the extension of the initiative will also look to further promote the initiative called “Heartland of Legends” aimed at promoting Cyprus’ cultural heritage by developing tourism in rural and mountainous areas of the island, the announcement said.

The workshops will take place every weekend, on Bank holidays and Wednesdays from 10am to 7pm from April to November and from 10am to 5pm from December to March.

More details can be found at www.visitcyprus.com  and at https://heartlandoflegends.com/.

The deputy ministry of tourism finally advised people interested in taking part in any workshop to contact the organisers directly in order to book their spots.

Related Posts

€1m tab to renovate buildings’ façades on Piale Pasha

Jonathan Shkurko

Aid sent to Ukraine after biggest humanitarian drive in Cyprus

Staff Reporter

Coronavirus: Ministry guidelines for release of positive cases

Staff Reporter

147 women sought treatment for addiction in 2020

Iole Damaskinos

Calls to end discrimination as Cyprus marks international women’s day

Staff Reporter

French EU presidency names Pelendritou as ‘female personality of Cyprus’ (video)

Iole Damaskinos
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign