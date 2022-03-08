Natura 2000 network in Cyprus fraught with weaknesses and omissions says Auditor general

Management of the Nature 2000 network is fraught with weaknesses and omissions, auditor general Odysseas Michaelides said on Tuesday.

In a 130-page report on the agriculture ministry, Michaelides also cited non-compliance with EU directives and national law.

He said there were arbitrary interventions and illegal construction in Natura 2000 sites –which Cyprus is treaty bound to protect.

Other problems relating to protection of the environment are omissions regarding approval of beach use plans as well as approval of town planning applications and changes to town planning zones without adhering to the law on environmental impact studies.

The coastal front of Argakas and Yialia communities in the Paphos district included in the Natura 2000 Polis-Yialia special conservation zone has been victim to illegal interventions and construction, he said.

Michaelides also singled out weaknesses in the approval of a plan for the use of Asprokremmos beach within the boundaries of Neo Chorio, also in the Paphos district, as well as in the procedures to lease state land within the Akamas national park.

And he spoke of environmental pollution from the operation of an illegal sewage treatment plant in the mountain village of Kalopanayiotis.

In other findings, the auditor general cited the case of the fishing shelter at Paralimni where he said a specific company had been issued a “large number” of fines by the department of fisheries which were not settled, but the company was not taken to court.

He also identified a number of weaknesses relating to financial transactions. Examples included departments of the ministry not properly scrutinising payment procedures and the vet department not monitoring administrative fines.

The dispute between the water development board and the contractors of the Limassol and Larnaca desalination plants on the calculation the unit price has still not been settled, while there are significant financial disputes between the water development department and sewerage boards regarding the government’s contribution to maintenance costs for water treatment plants.

The report also finds weaknesses in the collection of revenue by the department. And it says the principles of transparency and fair treatment are not safeguarded during procedures for the leasing of state land by the forestry department.

The met office does not keep satisfactory supportive data regarding significant revenue while the mining service does not implement internal controls as to the accuracy and promptness of rights for use of quarry material.

As regards quality controls, the report notes failure to harmonise national laws with the EU framework, and an inadequate number of checks regarding organic farming. The law on beekeeping has not been updated while there are weaknesses regarding proper monitoring of ministry vehicles.

The auditor general also drew attention to the operation of illegal livestock farm within a Natura 2000 area about which he had received complaint in 2016 and which continues to operate even though it appears to be in violation of the law.