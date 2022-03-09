March 9, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus Entertainment What's On

Cyprus-based poets to participate in the 5th Poetry Slam Cyprus

By Eleni Philippou00
segrgio garau

Three minutes, a lively dramatised performance and audience interaction. This is what typically characterises slam poetry, a form of spoken word performance in the form of a competition. This is exactly what is about to arrive at ARTos House in Nicosia on March 14 and 15 as the 5th Poetry Slam Cyprus takes place.

The slam competition invites poets from Cyprus and abroad to participate and following an open call 18 island-based slammers have been selected. They are Maria Kouvarou, Stavros Khachatryan, Adonis Sergiou, Efi Kalorkoti, Kyriaki Ttanti, Kathleen Ruddy, Reem Maghribi, Andros Zacharia, Demetriana Ioannidou, Toria Maugain, Michael-Angelos Englezos, Stavros X. Petrou, Grace Kanaki, Leni Christou, Gaia Zaccagni, Melissa Zanga, Katerina Constantinou and Ilias Tsogas.

These poets will compete in one round on Monday evening to declare the 2022 Cyprus National Slam Champion, the runners up and the six poets who gather the highest points that will then compete together with the slammers from abroad, the following day.

Slam poets from all over Europe have been invited to participate in the second part of the competition – Katharina Wenty from Austria, Adriana Bertran from Spain, Natalya O’Flaherty from Ireland, Maria Kouimtsidi from Greece and Matic Ačko from Slovenia.

Additionally, organisers Ideogramma have invited two exceptional slammers as Guest slammers, who will perform on both evenings, out of competition. The renowned poet slammer performer Sergio Garau from Italy is one of them and the twice in a row winner of the National Slam Championship in 2019 and 2021 Argyris Loizou. Bring on the slam!

 

5th Poetry Slam Cyprus 2022

Slam poetry competition with poets from abroad and the country. Organised by Ideogramma. March 14-15. ARTos House, Nicosia. 7pm. Facebook @poetryslamcyprus. Tel: 99-577006

Related Posts

Free dental exams to mark World Oral Health Day

Gina Agapiou

Drug driver arrested in Limassol

Gina Agapiou

Motorist sentenced to four months in prison for traffic violations  

Christodoulos Mavroudis

US and UNDP sign grant agreement for bi-communal cultural education programme

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Coronavirus: ‘Test to stay’ to be introduced for teachers from March 14

Source: Cyprus News Agency

New password fraud scam on social media accounts

Iole Damaskinos
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign