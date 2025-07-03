The police have arrested a fourth person, aged 14, in connection with the mugging of tourists in Paphos on June 29, it was announced on Thursday.

On June 29, a 21-year-old and 17-year-old were arrested and on Tuesday a 15-year-old was arrested. All three remain in custody to facilitate investigations.

The police said the two tourists were walking in Paphos when at around 2.40am about ten people mugged them, stealing a beach bag containing personal belongings, a small amount of money and a pouch containing a mobile phone.

The victims went to Paphos general hospital, where their bruises and cuts were treated.

The police also searched the 17-year-old’s residence and confiscated clothing and a canister of toxic gas.