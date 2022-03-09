March 9, 2022

Drug driver arrested in Limassol

By Gina Agapiou018

Police on Wednesday said they had arrested a 30-year-old man driving under the influence of drugs on suspicion of drug possession and theft.

The suspect was found driving at around 7.45pm on Tuesday in Limassol.

He ignored police’s signal to stop, and in his attempt to escape crashed into the left side of a police car.

During a check in his car, officers found a plastic package with about five grammes of cannabis, as well as three others. Two of them contained what is believed to be about three grammes of cocaine, while the third reportedly contained three grammes of crystal meth.

A weighing scales was also confiscated, police said.

The man was also found positive during a narcotest, while additional samples were taken for a final laboratory testing for drugs in his system.

Police said as part of investigations into the case, they found out the man was wanted for stealing a motorcycle in November last year.

