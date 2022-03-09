Free dental exams to mark World Oral Health Day

Private and state dentists will offer a free dental examination on Friday March 18 to mark World Oral Health Day and raise public awareness on the importance of preventive dental examinations, it was announced Wednesday.

Despite a long-term improvement on the level of oral health of Cypriots, there are still unmet dental care needs associated with various socio-economic, geographical and racial factors in Cyprus, the health ministry’s dental services said in a written statement.

“Prevention is the cornerstone of oral health promotion,” the announcement added, which is why the dental services have intensified preventive programmes in recent years.

These include information events in primary and secondary education as well as private primary education for the last three years.

Investment is also being made in developing partnerships with other primary health care providers, with the aim of providing a person-centred and holistic approach to residents.

As part of these actions, on March 18, four mobile units from the dental services will host free dental examinations for the public at the courtyards of the general hospitals of Nicosia, Limassol, Paphos and Famagusta.

Private dentists will also offer free oral examinations on the day with an appointment.

“Oral diseases, due to their increased prevalence, are a major public health issue with multiple medical, social and economic consequences,” the announcement said.

It added that oral diseases are taking on the dimensions of a “universal affliction”, targeting mainly middle-aged and elderly people.

World Oral Health Day has been established by the International Federation of Dental Associations (FDI) to be celebrated on March 20.

This year’s motto is “Be Proud of Your Mouth for your happiness and well-being” which aims to raise awareness of the importance of oral health and the impact and interrelationship between a healthy mouth and happiness, quality of life and general health. It also aims to highlight the responsibility of people to take preventive measures that will ensure their oral health, but also the responsibility of dentists to educate their patients towards prevention as well as early diagnosis of oral diseases.

To ensure oral health, the dental services published three vital tips that are beneficial to follow.

They advised daily brushing at least twice a day with fluoride toothpaste for at least two minutes as well as regular visits to the dentist for prevention and early detection and treatment of any oral problems. Sugar consumption should also be limited, dentists said.