March 9, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus Environment

Free items available at Limassol green points

By Christodoulos Mavroudis02

Items taken to green points which can be reused are available to the public for free, the Limassol waste management council announced on Wednesday.

Such items include furniture, houseware and electronics.

Those Interested can visit green points and collect them free of charge but will be asked to provide their personal information, said a council announcement.

People who own unwanted items that are still in good condition are encouraged to drop them off at a green point to make them available to those in need or to non-profit organisations.

The council runs green points in Fasoula, Parekklisia, Avdimou and in Kolossi that are open to the public from Monday to Saturday from 08:00 to 16:00.

“With everyone’s contribution we can help those in need and at the same time protect the environment,” the council said.

Related Posts

Cyprus has accepted nearly 3,000 Ukrainians since war started

Staff Reporter

Coronavirus: Free self-tests available until March 23

Staff Reporter

Overturned truck closes section of Nicosia-Limassol highway

Jonathan Shkurko

The power to save the planet is inside us all – how to get past despair to powerful action on climate change

The Conversation

House to vote on creation of deputy culture ministry

Staff Reporter

To party, or not to party?

Paul Lambis
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign