March 9, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Crime Cyprus

New password fraud scam on social media accounts

By Iole Damaskinos00
file photo: a man holds his smartphone which displays the google home page, in this picture illustration taken in bordeaux, southwestern france

Police have received a large number of complaints about suspicious password phishing messages on social media and especially on Instagram.

Users receive a message, either electronically or via telephone, which asks them to send a screenshot of the message received and includes a link, ostensibly to help a known acquaintance retrieve access to their social media account.

These messages are fraudulent attempts to enter the recipient’s own account. With this method, hackers gain access to various user accounts, which they then use to trick other unsuspecting users.

The public is cautioned to be especially vigilant about such messages and not to reveal any passwords.

Police recommend contacting the acquaintance through alternative means if a suspicious message is received to confirm the request.

In case of having sent the link, it is recommended to immediately change the account password.

To protect against this type of online fraud, the public is advised to enable two-factor security settings for their electronic accounts.

