March 9, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Routine maintenance works on Nicosia-Limassol highway

By Source: Cyprus News Agency020
CNA File photo

The public works department has announced that road cleaning will be carried out on Saturday between 6am and 1pm on the Nicosia – Limassol highway.

The specific stretch of the highway affected by the routine maintenance spans from the ‘Kalispera’ lights up to the Skarinou bridge.

The right lane will be partially closed for 200m as the mobile work crew advances towards Limassol and traffic will be funneled into the slow lane.

The public works department apologises for the necessary inconvenience.

