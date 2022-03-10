March 10, 2022

Police probing theft of €7,500 from pensioner’s home

Famagusta district police are investigating the theft of €7,500 from the home of a pensioner in Paralimni, the Cyprus News Agency reported on Thursday.

It said that a complaint had been filed by an elderly woman that on Wednesday morning, a man she did not know had visited her home pretending to be selling cooking pots and reportedly stole the money.

The man is described as being of slight build, 1.70 metres tall, with short, black hair.

Famagusta police spokesman Steve Theodoulou told the Cyprus News Agency that police have taken away evidence for examination and are checking CCTV footage in the area.

He appealed to the public to be particularly and to contact Paralimni police station and Famagusta police CID if they notice anything suspicious.

 

