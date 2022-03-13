March 13, 2022

Arrest after man claims dog was killed

A 32-year-old man has been arrested to help police with enquiries after dog was killed at a house in the Larnaca district.

According to police, a resident in the district reported that on Saturday his son in law heard a gunshot and immediately afterwards the cry of a dog. He then saw the 32-year-old go into his house holding a gun.

The dog returned to the field of the complainant, who recognised it as his own, where it then died.

Police who went to the seen took the dog for an autopsy to be carried out.

As part of police inquiries a warrant was issued against the 32-year-old who was later arrested.

A search of his house found two hunting guns and a bag of pellets, which were taken as evidence.

