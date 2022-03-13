March 13, 2022

Coronavirus: Three deaths, 2,314 new cases reported on Sunday (updated)

By Katy Turner04
Three people were reported to have died from coronavirus on Sunday as the ministry of health recorded 2,314 new cases of Covid-19.

The deaths bring to 902 the total since the start of the pandemic.

The three deaths refer to a man aged 75 who died on Saturday, another man aged 93 who died on Sunday and a woman who also died on Sunday, aged 80.

There are a total of 107 patients with Covid being treated in state hospitals, of which 17 are in a serious condition.

The percentage of all patients with no history of vaccination was 56.08 per cent.

In addition, 21 patients who are no longer testing positive are being looked after in an intensive care unit.

The new cases were found from a total of 68,993 tests, resulting in a positivity rate of 3.35 per cent.

Among all tests 3,012 were PCR among which 164 positives were found.

Of the 65,981 rapid tests carried out 2,150 resulted in a positive case.

Among these tests 927 were of close contacts of known cases, where 69 new cases were found.

Of 1,157 PCR tests carried out on private initiative 121 cases were found. In addition 27,034 rapid tests detected 937 new cases.

Through the ministry of health’s testing programme 38,947 were tested, and 1,213 new cases detected.

Of these 37,812 were rapid tests at free sites for eligible groups, which turned up 1,139 new cases.

In addition 173 tests were carried out in closed facilities where five new cases were found.

Since the start of the pandemic a total of 353,002 cases of Covid have been recorded.

