Free bus travel for low-income pensioners

Low-income pensioners will be able to use public transport for free thanks to a new initiative announced on Monday by the social welfare deputy ministry and the transport ministry.

Bus ticket offices in all districts will issue free Motion Bus Cards to those who are eligible, upon presentation of their ID card or passport, their social welfare card and a letter from the labour ministry confirming they are on low pensions.

Those who do not have all of the above evidence can apply for a new confirmation letter by either:

  • writing to the welfare benefit management service at 46 Themistokli Dervi street, 1066 Nicosia
  • sending a fax to 22803048
  • emailing [email protected] with the subject “Βεβαίωση δικαιούχου Επιδόματος Χαμηλοσυνταξιούχου”

The two ministries said they are working on alternative ways to make the process easier for pensioners seeking to participate.

They also said that pensioners receiving public transport grants through the Pensioner Empowerment Scheme are not eligible for a free bus card.

The deadline for applications for a free bus card has been extended to May 31, and per the instructions of Transport Minister Yiannis Karousos and deputy Social Welfare Minister Anastasia Anthousi, the €5 fee for issuing a new card will be waived.

Bus ticket selling points per district and operator:

District Location Operator Telephone Operating hours
Nicosia Tamasos Bus Station, Grigori Afxentiou street, Arediou

 

 Nicosia Public Transport 1416 Weekdays:

6am – 9pm

 

Weekends and Holidays:

8am – 4 pm
Nicosia General Hospital, Strovolos
Makario Stadium Bus Station, Engomi
Solomos Square Bus Station,

Central Nicosia
Alambra Bus Station
Larnaca “Demetra” Central Bus Station, Phinikoudes Larnaca Public Transport 1416 Weekdays:

6am – 9pm

 

Weekends and Holidays:

8am – 4 pm
Kofinou Bus Station
Larnaca Airport
Paphos Karavella Bus Station, Andrea Geroudi Street

 

 

 Paphos Transport Union

(ΟΣΥΠΑ)

 26964252 Weekdays:

7am – 4pm
Polis Chrysochous

 

8820, 5 Kyproleontos street

 

 Weekdays:

7am – 8pm
Kato Paphos (Harbour)

 

Apostolos Pavlos avenue

 Weekdays:

6am – 10pm
 

 

 

Famagusta

 Osea Central Offices, 66 Alexander the Great street, Paralimni Famagusta Public Transport Network (Osea)  

 

23819090

 Weekdays:

8am – 2pm
Limassol Emel Central Offices

 

15 Pheidiou street, 3075 (P.O. Box 70758, 3802)

 Limassol Bus Network (Emel ) 77778868 Monday – Thursday:

8am – 4.30pm

Friday:

8am – 3.30pm
MY MALL Bus Station

285 Franklin Roosevelt avenue

 

 Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday:

6am – 7pm

 

Wednesday:

6am – 6pm

Saturday

7am – 1pm
Dimotiki Agora Bus Station, 7 Themistocleous street (P.O. Box 3041)

 

 Weekdays

7.30am 3pm
Leontiou Station, Old Hospital Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday:

6am – 7pm

 

Wednesday:

6am – 6pm

 

Saturday

7am – 1pm
Larnaca Intercity Central Offices,

 

4 Kiklis street, Kyzi Building Flat 101,

(P.O. Box 40172 6015)

 Intercity 24643493 Weekdays:

8am – 8pm
Nicosia Kolokasi Bus Station, Podokatoro Parking Area

 

 Intercity 96469522 Weekdays:

8am – 2.30pm
Paphos Karavella Bus Station, Andrea Geroudi street 26220887 Weekdays

7.30 am – 4 pm

Saturday:

8am – 2pm

 
Famagusta Osea Central Offices, 66 Alexander the Great street, Paralimni

 

 23819090 WeeUkdays:

8am -2 pm
Limassol New Port WeeUkdays:

8am – 3 pm

 

 

 

