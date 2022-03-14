Free bus travel for low-income pensioners

Low-income pensioners will be able to use public transport for free thanks to a new initiative announced on Monday by the social welfare deputy ministry and the transport ministry.
Bus ticket offices in all districts will issue free Motion Bus Cards to those who are eligible, upon presentation of their ID card or passport, their social welfare card and a letter from the labour ministry confirming they are on low pensions.
Those who do not have all of the above evidence can apply for a new confirmation letter by either:
- writing to the welfare benefit management service at 46 Themistokli Dervi street, 1066 Nicosia
- sending a fax to 22803048
- emailing [email protected] with the subject “Βεβαίωση δικαιούχου Επιδόματος Χαμηλοσυνταξιούχου”
The two ministries said they are working on alternative ways to make the process easier for pensioners seeking to participate.
They also said that pensioners receiving public transport grants through the Pensioner Empowerment Scheme are not eligible for a free bus card.
The deadline for applications for a free bus card has been extended to May 31, and per the instructions of Transport Minister Yiannis Karousos and deputy Social Welfare Minister Anastasia Anthousi, the €5 fee for issuing a new card will be waived.
Bus ticket selling points per district and operator:
|District
|Location
|Operator
|Telephone
|Operating hours
|Nicosia
|Tamasos Bus Station, Grigori Afxentiou street, Arediou
|Nicosia Public Transport
|1416
|Weekdays:
6am – 9pm
Weekends and Holidays:
8am – 4 pm
|Nicosia General Hospital, Strovolos
|Makario Stadium Bus Station, Engomi
|Solomos Square Bus Station,
Central Nicosia
|Alambra Bus Station
|Larnaca
|“Demetra” Central Bus Station, Phinikoudes
|Larnaca Public Transport
|1416
|Weekdays:
6am – 9pm
Weekends and Holidays:
8am – 4 pm
|Kofinou Bus Station
|Larnaca Airport
|Paphos
|Karavella Bus Station, Andrea Geroudi Street
|Paphos Transport Union
(ΟΣΥΠΑ)
|26964252
|Weekdays:
7am – 4pm
|Polis Chrysochous
8820, 5 Kyproleontos street
|Weekdays:
7am – 8pm
|Kato Paphos (Harbour)
Apostolos Pavlos avenue
|Weekdays:
6am – 10pm
|
Famagusta
|Osea Central Offices, 66 Alexander the Great street, Paralimni
|Famagusta Public Transport Network (Osea)
|
23819090
|Weekdays:
8am – 2pm
|Limassol
|Emel Central Offices
15 Pheidiou street, 3075 (P.O. Box 70758, 3802)
|Limassol Bus Network (Emel )
|77778868
|Monday – Thursday:
8am – 4.30pm
Friday:
8am – 3.30pm
|MY MALL Bus Station
285 Franklin Roosevelt avenue
|Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday:
6am – 7pm
Wednesday:
6am – 6pm
Saturday
7am – 1pm
|Dimotiki Agora Bus Station, 7 Themistocleous street (P.O. Box 3041)
|Weekdays
7.30am 3pm
|Leontiou Station, Old Hospital
|Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday:
6am – 7pm
Wednesday:
6am – 6pm
Saturday
7am – 1pm
|Larnaca
|Intercity Central Offices,
4 Kiklis street, Kyzi Building Flat 101,
(P.O. Box 40172 6015)
|Intercity
|24643493
|Weekdays:
8am – 8pm
|Nicosia
|Kolokasi Bus Station, Podokatoro Parking Area
|Intercity
|96469522
|Weekdays:
8am – 2.30pm
|Paphos
|Karavella Bus Station, Andrea Geroudi street
|26220887
|Weekdays
7.30 am – 4 pm
Saturday:
8am – 2pm
|Famagusta
|Osea Central Offices, 66 Alexander the Great street, Paralimni
|23819090
|WeeUkdays:
8am -2 pm
|Limassol
|New Port
|WeeUkdays:
8am – 3 pm