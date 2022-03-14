March 14, 2022

Man arrested in Limassol after attempt to dodge police

Police on Sunday night spotted a 22-year-old man, wanted for burglary and theft since January, driving in the Limassol area.

The police patrol signaled the driver to stop using their lights and siren, as well as the loudspeaker, but he failed to do so.

The 22-year-old allegedly picked up speed and started driving erratically, committing various traffic violations and also colliding with the patrol vehicle.

Eventually, he was brought to a halt and arrested for traffic violations. He was subsequently re-arrested on a warrant for burglary and theft. A search of his car turned up an electronic device for the possession of which he was unable to give a satisfactory explanation.

Further questioning revealed that the detainee was driving another person’s car without consent. The driver tested negative for drugs and alcohol.

He was taken into custody while the Limassol police department are continuing investigations.

The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

