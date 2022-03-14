March 14, 2022

President promises help for migrants during Pournara visit (photos, video)

By Katy Turner099
President Anastasiades speaking to some of the migrants at the camp (Christos Theodorides)

President Nicos Anastasiades told migrants at Pournara camp on Monday that within 48 hours measures would be taken to help them.

He was speaking at the camp during a visit there to see for himself the conditions for migrants, which have come under strong criticism over the last few days.

Cheering and waving migrants spoke to the president through a wire fence.

“We are suffering. We are not eating OK, we are not sleeping OK,” one migrant called.

Anastasiades speaking to a child from Syria at the camp (Christos Theodorides)

“This is why I am here,” Anastasiades said, “to see what we can do”.

Telling the migrants he understood they were passing through a difficult time, Anastasiades said that although Cyprus is a small country, he would make sure in the next 48 hours decisions were taken to help them.

He said there is no country that has not struggled with the issue of how to deal with migrants, but the aim of the government was to provide them with a humane environment.

Anastasiades was also shown the items given to people when they arrive and an area to be completed in the next two to three weeks that will form a safe zone for unaccompanied minors.

Officials from the camp said that there are hundreds of them at the camp at the moment, which is currently hosting more than 2,500 people.

