March 14, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Projects for the mountains near completion

By Gina Agapiou00
President Nicos Anastasiades will present next week the projects completed so far as part of the first national strategy for the development of mountain communities, the government announced on Monday.

The announcement came after the president chaired a broad meeting on Monday morning during which the commissioner for the development of mountain communities Costas Chambiaouris presented a series of projects for the mountains.

Speaking after the meeting government spokesman Marios Pelekanos said the national strategy is the first in the history of the Republic of Cyprus covering the development of mountain areas, and “does not remain static, but is constantly enriched with new projects and actions”.

He added the president will present the progress of the national strategy next Monday.

The projects will be presented together with Chambiaouris and the relevant ministers.

Monday’s meeting was also attended by the minister of interior, transport, agriculture, health, justice, the deputy minister to the president and the deputy minister for research and innovations.

 

