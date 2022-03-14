March 14, 2022

Robber assaults kiosk worker, flees with takings

A 50-year-old kiosk employee was assaulted and forced to hand over the money from the cash register when a kiosk was robbed at around midnight on Sunday, police said.

An unknown man entered wearing a face mask and after distracting the employee saying he needed items from a shelf, allegedly hit him on the head with a metal bar. He then fled the scene after taking the money from the register.

The perpetrator is described as slender, dark-skinned, about 1.75m tall with a black ponytail and wearing a black sweatshirt and jeans.

The 50-year-old employee was taken by ambulance to the Nicosia General Hospital for medical treatment, while police continue investigations.

