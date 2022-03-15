Cyprus seeks EC guidance for Russian-classed vessels under its flag

Nicosia has sought guidance from the European Commission on what it should do with Cyprus-flagged ships that bear a seaworthiness certificate from Russia.

“We’ve asked the European Commission for guidance, because we’d like to know what the EU will do after the Iacs decision, and also obviously because there would need to be a uniform policy with regard to RS Class ships,” Deputy Shipping Minister Vassilis Demetriades said.

He told the Cyprus Mail that, simply as a proactive move, he has written to the EC to ask about the protocol in relation to Russian-classed ships – meaning ships that were certified seaworthy by the Russian Maritime Register of Shipping. These vessels are also known as RS Class.

The query comes soon after the International Association of Classification Societies (Iacs) ejected the Russian Maritime Register of Shipping – part of the West’s ongoing sanctions against Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.

The Iacs expulsion comes in the wake of the EU’s move in the past week to add the Russia Maritime Register of Shipping to the list of state-owned enterprises subject to financial and banking restrictions.

The EC has since responded to Cyprus, saying only they are examining the issue and will update.

According to Lloyd’s List Intelligence, Cyprus currently flags 22 vessels over 10,000 dwt (dead weight tonnage) classed by the Russian Maritime Register of Shipping – mostly liquefied natural gas carriers and crude oil tankers.

Lloyd’s said “the reputational risk of doing business with Russia is also seeing widespread self-sanctioning throughout the maritime sector, as service providers seek to withdraw from trade and business with affiliated companies”.

These are not necessarily Russian-owned vessels, explained Demetriades. Rather, they received their seaworthiness certification – “like a vehicle’s MOT” from the Russian organisation.

Expelling the Russian organisation from the Iacs means voiding their Russian-issued seaworthiness certificate. Essentially the Iacs aims to drive the Russian Maritime Register of Shipping out of business.

But it does not mean that Cyprus will ‘lose’ any ships, stressed the deputy minister.

Any RS Class ships will simply need to obtain certification from another organisation.

“These vessels now have two options: either they’ll need to reclassify (re-certify) with another organisation, and of course get to keep their Cyprus flag; or if they don’t reclassify, they won’t be considered seaworthy and will face all kinds of problems with navigation – as a car would without an MOT. Should they choose the latter, then we’ll have to remove them from the Cyprus registry.”

Whatever the case – and depending on the guidance from the EU – the affected ships would be afforded a grace period to make the necessary arrangements.

According to Demetriades, overall some 1,100 ocean-going ships are registered in Cyprus.

He added that certain media reports, claiming that Cyprus is poised to de-flag Russian-linked ships, were inaccurate.