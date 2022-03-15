March 15, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Crime Cyprus

Limassol betting agency robbed at gunpoint

By Christodoulos Mavroudis00

A hooded individual robbed a Limassol betting agency at gunpoint just before midnight on Tuesday.

The perpetrator barged into the agency and threatened the 23-year-old employee with a gun demanding cash from the registry.

The amount of cash stolen was not disclosed.

The perpetrator is described as approximately 1.80m tall, average size and wore a hood covering his face, black gloves, jeans, and a khaki jacket.

Limassol CID are investigating.

