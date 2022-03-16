March 16, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Company News

BoC Culture Foundation invites collaboration proposals

By Press Release00
70983 boccf 21 allios press release

The Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation is accepting creative collaboration proposals from aspiring artists, science teams and educators, related to a series of actions that are being planned.

Collaboration applications can be submitted until April 15, for the following open calls:

Arts Festival #Faneromeni 22

The success of the arts festival rolls on, this time partnering with the embassies of foreign countries as well as with local and foreign artists, and exploring ways of looking at history and traditions, merging a variety of arts into a celebration to last four months in the town centre.

Within the framework of Faneromeni 22 Arts Festival, some events could be related to the Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation collections and museums, promoting our cultural heritage combined with art.

Due to the festival’s multifaceted character, proposals may relate to any art form, such as music, theatre, dance, performance and video.

Series of alternative actions #TheRoof

The new series of alternative events, known as ‘The Roof’, beckons the public to come up to the roof of the Cultural Foundation for inspiration. The series aims to present original actions on the Cultural Foundation’s roof in Faneromeni, which will liven up the space, offering visitors an experiential experience.

70983 boccf 21 allios press release

Series of events #Moments at the Museum

This series, taking place at the Cultural Foundation’s two museums, aims to deliver new experiences by getting up close and personal with collections’ exhibits. Musical, theatrical and other performances, poetry soirees, activities for children, as well as many other activities will be held at the museums, laying the foundation for a special voyage, anchored in knowledge and interaction.

70983 boccf 21 allios press release

Deadline to apply to any of the calls for collaboration is April 15.

For more information about the application procedure visit:

Related Posts

RCB Bank brings Apple Pay with Mastercard to clients

Press Release

APPLA! Cyprus’ leading e-commerce technology goes live

Press Release

Peloponnese Wine Festival returns to Cyprus

Press Release

OPAP Cyprus honours Europa Donna with breast-cancer detection systems

Press Release

Nissan’s LEAF 2022 glowing with sharp design and advanced tech

Press Release

Moody’s maintains RCB Bank’s B1 rating, places it on review

Press Release
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign