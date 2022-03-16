March 16, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Paphos business, 14 people booked in Famagusta after 1,739 checks

By Staff Reporter01
Photo: CNA

Police on Wednesday said they fined one Paphos business and 14 people in Famagusta for failing to abide by coronavirus restrictions, after 1,739 checks in the government-controlled areas.

The business concerned a cafeteria in Paphos which was booked €500 because the manager was working without a face mask after 143 checks in the district, police told the Cyprus News Agency.

The remaining fines concerned individuals booked after 392 checks in Famagusta, most of which also concerned failure to wear a protective face mask, which remains mandatory in most indoor and outdoor places.

No violations were reported in Nicosia after 399 checks, in Limassol after 119 checks, in Larnaca after 360 checks nor after 139 checks in Morphou.

Traffic police also carried out 187 checks, without any bookings.

Police said the checks were conducted between 6am on Tuesday and 6am on Wednesday.

