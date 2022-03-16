March 16, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Man arrested after he was found stealing from Paphos house by owner

By Gina Agapiou00
File photo

A 40-year-old man was arrested by an off-duty officer after he was found by the owner of the house he was trying to steal from in Paphos, police said on Wednesday.

The officer, who is working at the aliens and immigration department of Paphos police, was driving his private vehicle around 1pm on Tuesday in the district, when he saw a man chasing someone shouting “thief, thief”.

He started chasing the suspect in various secondary streets before he caught up with him.

The officer arrested him after various burglary tools were found in his possession as well as jewellery, including gold jewellery for which the suspect could not provide sufficient explanations for.

The valuables he had in his possession were allegedly stolen from the house of the 67-year-old man who was chasing him.

The complainant said he arrived at his house and found the man stealing who then attempted to flee.

