March 16, 2022

Cyprus Mail
European football Football Sport

Real Madrid to donate one million euros to help displaced in Ukraine

By Reuters News Service00
champions league round of 16 second leg real madrid v paris st germain
Real Madrid star Karim Benzema

Spanish club Real Madrid will donate one million euros ($1.10 million) to help those displaced in Ukraine following Russia’s invasion, the LaLiga leaders said on Wednesday.

Real said the funds would be donated to the Red Cross, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and other organisations working on the ground in Ukraine.

The UNHCR said approximately 2.97 million refugees have so far fled Ukraine, roughly 7% of the country’s population, since Russia’s invasion began on Feb. 24.

