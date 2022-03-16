March 16, 2022

Stop the femicides implores new play

Art often imitates life and it is not always inspired by its love-filled, cheery-eyed days. Sometimes it is its harsh reality and sad truth that it tries to depict and a new play by Michalis Papadopoulos touches on a very current subject. The Lake Girls shines a light on the brutal femicides that have been making headlines so often lately and it premieres this weekend in Limassol.

In the play directed by Neoklis Neokleous, Papadopoulos outlines a heavy issue, often hidden in the silence of all those who experience violence in any form, based on interviews with psychologists, psychiatrists and also on the testimonies of police officers. He gives voice to the need to participate and react to gender-based violence through strong emotions throughout the play. The Lake Girls sends a clear message to the audience, one that they will not be able to ignore: Stop the violence, stop the femicides.

“Evil isn’t always dressed in black,” says the play, “nor does it have sharp teeth. Evil can be chatting to you on messenger, can be standing behind you at the supermarket queue…”. This Saturday it will premiere at Rialto Theatre before making its way to Nicosia to Maskarini Theatre in Latsia the following evening.

This theatrical one-act play takes place in an interrogation room, centred around the murderer, the female interrogator and the ghosts of two victims. The play brings viewers face to face, through the interrogation process, with dark stereotypes that conflict with the notion of freedom, contrasting love with disrepute, racism with humanity, and truth with darkness. Four actors on stage bring The Lakes Girls to life through a harrowing scenario that aims to highlight the injustices of real life.

 

The Lakes Girls

Play by Michalis Papadopoulos, directed by Neoklis Neokleous. March 19. Rialto Theatre, Limassol. March 20. Theatro Maskarini, Nicosia. 8pm. More performances every Saturday at 8pm and Sunday at 7pm. Tel: 99-251331, 7000-7721

