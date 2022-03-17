March 17, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Crime Cyprus

Armed robberies at two Paphos kiosks within minutes of each other

By Anna Savva00
CNA File photo

Paphos police are investigating the armed robbery of two kiosks that occurred within minutes of each other at around 6pm on Wednesday.

The first robbery was committed at 6.15pm when two hooded individuals entered a kiosk, while a third waited outside in a car. One of the robbers had a weapon – possibly a hunting rifle – and threatened the owner while the second grabbed money from the till. The two then climbed into the waiting car and left.

The two are described as being of slight build and were wearing hoods and dark clothes.

About 10 minutes later, two individuals entered a second kiosk. One threatened the employee with a weapon, possibly a hunting rifle. They took cash from the till and two packs of cigarettes, climbed into a car and left.

