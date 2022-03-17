March 17, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Russia World

Kremlin says talks with Ukraine continue, no deal yet

By Reuters News Service00
file photo: russian president vladimir putin meets with french president emmanuel macron in moscow
Russian President Vladimir Putin

The Kremlin said on Thursday that Russia was putting colossal energy into talks on a possible peace deal with Ukraine that could swiftly stop the Russian military operation there.

Our delegation is putting in colossal effort and demonstrates more readiness towards them than the other side,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

“Agreeing such a document, the observance of all its parameters and their implementation could very quickly stop what is happening.”

Asked about a Financial Times report that Ukraine and Russia had made significant progress on a tentative peace plan, Peskov said: “It is not right – there are elements there that are right but on the whole it is incorrect.”

The Kremlin, he said, would announce progress when there was progress to report. “Address all other questions to the Financial Times though,” Peskov quipped.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said U.S. President Joe Biden’s claim that President Vladimir Putin was a war criminal was unacceptable and that the United States had no right to lecture Russia after its involvement in so many conflicts.

Related Posts

Russian government sites facing unprecedented cyber attacks

Reuters News Service

Thousands of Japan homes without power after quake kills four late Wednesday (Video)

Reuters News Service

Facebook removes more Russia posts claiming children’s hospital bombing a hoax

Reuters News Service

Shells hit theatre sheltering Ukraine civilians, Biden calls Putin a war criminal

Reuters News Service

BMW, Michelin hit by supply-chain disruption, Publicis cedes control in Russia

Reuters News Service

Quake hits Japan off Fukushima coast, leaving two dead and reviving painful memories

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign