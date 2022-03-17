March 17, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Paphos court rejects compensation claim for use of TC land

By Nick Theodoulou00
Turkish Cypriots seeking up to €50 million in compensation from the Republic for use of their land have had their claim rejected by the Paphos district court.

The legal services announced on Thursday that the case is centred on claims that parts of the Paphos airport and Andreas Papandreou airbase are built on Turkish Cypriot land, along with other parts being used for agricultural purposes by Greek Cypriot refugees.

But the court found, in agreement with the attorney general’s arguments that the defendants – in this case the Republic – acted lawfully in light of the legislation which was voted on for use of the land to resolve an urgent matter, further supported by the provisions of the law and the correct procedures undertaken by the Guardian of Turkish Cypriot properties (run by the interior ministry).

The law sets out that such properties can be used if it is deemed to be in the national interest, such as the case with Larnaca airport.

The court further stated that the Republic was not proven to have acted illegally and neither had the human rights of the plaintiffs been violated.

It also added that there were other heirs to the properties who were not disclosed and were not among the claimants for the compensation and return of the property at the time when the case was examined by the Guardian of Turkish Cypriot properties.

