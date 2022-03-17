March 17, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Crime Cyprus

Paphos domestic violence unit investigates 271, makes 126 arrests in first year

By Staff Reporter00
File photo

In its first year of operation, Paphos police’s domestic violence unit investigated 271 cases that led to 126 arrests, the Cyprus News Agency reported on Thursday.

Paphos deputy police chief Michalis Ioannou said that from the day the unit was set up on February 15, 2021, to February 28, 2022, officers had investigated 271 cases involving 303 complainants and 288 alleged offenders.

As part of the investigation, 126 arrests were made and 47 restraining orders issued. In 68 other cases, restrictions were imposed.

The unit is headed by an experience police office and most of the personnel are women officers who have received special training, he added.

