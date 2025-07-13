The Paralimni and Dheryneia municipality on Sunday laid out plans for the construction of a new central square in Paralimni.

It confirmed that it had submitted an application to the Famagusta district government for permission to build the new square, and explained that the square will include an events space, a park, and a “monument area”, and that it will be “landscaped with tree planting”.

The total cost of the new square has been estimated at €5 million, with the municipality also having submitted a request to the urban planning department in the hope that the department will co-finance the project.

In addition to the new square, the municipality also said it wishes to “regenerate the core” of Paralimni.

These plans include that the pedestrianised centre of Paralimni be reopened to road traffic, and that works be undertaken to “upgrade the existing paved area with tree planting, the creation of squares, car parks, and more”.

The regeneration project is said to be expected to cost €8m, with the municipality also having filed a request for co-financing to the urban planning department.