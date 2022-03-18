‘A Brighter Tomorrow’, TEDx event at the International School of Paphos

The International School of Paphos is organising a TEDx educational, informative licensed event featuring local voices and TED Talks videos under the theme ‘A Brighter Tomorrow’.
“We are motivated to inspire the youth, ignite the fire in those striving for a brighter tomorrow, and give back to our community through our event,” said one of the organisers and Year 13 student, Christopher Luizinho.
“We would like to give a platform to bright minds from Cyprus and abroad to get their voices heard.”
TEDxInternationalSchoolPaphos is taking place on March 26 between 3-6pm. Speakers include
- Bruno Moutou: You can decide your own future
- George Moulos: 21st Century hustle: Entrepreneur culture in Cyprus and Greece
- Victoria Kostic Nola: Diversity in ventures
- Martin Zarian: Generation Z could be a game-changer for diversity in venture
- Zain Ali: The network effect
Launched in 2009, TEDx is a programme of locally organised events that bring the community together to share a TED-like experience. Some of the best TEDx talks have gone on to be featured on TED.com and garnered millions of views from audiences across the globe.
TED is a nonprofit organisation devoted to Ideas Worth Spreading, often in the form of short talks delivered by leading thinkers and doers. Many of these talks are given at TED conferences, intimate TED Salons, and thousands of independently organised TEDx events around the world. Videos of these talks are made available, free, on TED.com and other platforms. Audio versions of TED Talks are published to TED Talks Daily, available on all podcast platforms.
TED’s open and free initiatives for spreading ideas include TED.com, where new TED Talk videos are posted daily; TEDx, which licenses thousands of individuals and groups to host local, self-organised TED-style events around the world; the TED Fellows programme, which selects innovators from around the globe to amplify the impact of their remarkable projects and activities; The Audacious Project, which surfaces and funds critical ideas that have the potential to impact millions of lives; TED Translators, which crowdsources the subtitling of TED Talks so that big ideas can spread across languages and borders; and the educational initiative TED-Ed. TED also offers [email protected], a programme that reimagines TED Talks for workplace learning. TED also has a growing library of original podcasts, including The TED Interview with Chris Anderson, WorkLife with Adam Grant, Far Flung with Saleem Reshamwala, and How to Be a Better Human.
Those wanting to attend the International School of Paphos TEDx event can contact [email protected] or simply purchase tickets on the day. The tickets are 15€, which includes free refreshments. Follow our Instagram page @tedxisop for more details about our speakers