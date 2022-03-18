Alphamega e-shop: one year and 25,000 new clients later

Just one year on from its launch, Alphamega Hypermarkets’ e-shop has gained 25,000 new customers and recorded sales that match the sales of one of its physical stores.

Alphamega Hypermarkets’ e-shop, the first to be launched by a Cypriot supermarket chain, is celebrating its one-year anniversary this March, with the company’s data showing that it was not only embraced by the public, but that it was something the Cypriot retail market was missing.

“Our company’s e-shop was launched in February 2021, offering island-wide coverage and a broad range of over 10,000 products,” said Yiannis Ioannou, Alphamega Hypermarkets’ Chief Marketing Officer. “The public’s response from its very first months of operation exceeded all our expectations.

“Today, our sales figures match those of our physical stores, while the website’s traffic has quadrupled,” he added, pointing out that by the end of February 2022, the company had gained 25,000 new customers.

According to CMO Ioannou, the public has continued to embrace the e-shop, with online shopping becoming for many, a part of everyday life. “A high proportion of our customers have already changed their shopping habits and are now shopping exclusively online, through our e-shop,” he added.

Based on the company’s data, the e-shop’s customers are filling up their baskets, choosing from the entire range of Alphamega Hypermarkets’ products. It therefore shows that many consumers are doing their entire month’s shopping through the Alphamega e-shop.

Second distribution centre coming soon

The significant number of online orders that Alphamega Hypermarkets was receiving accelerated the company’s plans to implement Phase B of its e-commerce project, with a view to provide its customers with a better and faster service. The company’s second fulfilment centre, which will be up and running soon, is expected to help cover the huge demand that has been recorded.

More specifically, the new distribution centre will, to a large extent and frequency, cover the cities of Paphos and Limassol, leaving the company’s first centre to focus on orders from Nicosia and Larnaca. Hence, the number of daily deliveries will increase, and distances will become shorter, which means customers will be getting their shopping faster.

“Our goal is for the vast majority of orders to be delivered within 24 hours: as such, we have doubled our vehicle fleet,” the company’s Chief Marketing Officer noted. “In addition, the number of delivery slots will increase in a few months, reducing delivery times even further.”

E-commerce here to stay

Establishing an e-shop was a part of the C.A. Papaellinas Group’s wider digitisation strategy. The sudden onset of the coronavirus in March 2020 made it clear that e-commerce, which was rather underdeveloped in Cyprus (and only available for certain sectors), was more crucial than ever. For this reason, the company sped up its plans, launching the e-shop one year later, and serving a large number of consumers who, either preferred to shop online, or, could not visit the physical stores due to the pandemic.

One year on from its launch, Alphamega’s e-shop proves beyond any doubt that e-commerce is here to stay. The company expects e-shops to continue to operate alongside brick-and-mortar stores, without replacing them entirely. The certainty is that they have their own, steadily-growing fanbase.

Therefore, it is Alphamega Hypermarkets’ firm belief that e-commerce is the future of retail.

“The huge demand has increased competition; our goal is to continue to break new ground, while further improving our customers’ shopping experience and the range of products we offer online,” noted Ioannou.

Free delivery for a month

Meanwhile, in an effort to thank customers who embraced the chain’s e-shop from the outset, Alphamega Hypermarkets recently announced free delivery for online orders placed over March 1-31, 2022.

Throughout the month, therefore, shoppers who order from Alphamega Hypermarkets’ e-shop will benefit from free delivery. Adding products to the check-out basket will automatically activate the relevant voucher.