March 18, 2022

Cyprus Mail
China sails carrier through Taiwan Strait hours before Biden-Xi call

By Reuters News Service
uss ralph johnson (ddg 114) and uss princeton (cg 59) 2020
The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (L)

China sailed its aircraft carrier Shandong through the sensitive Taiwan Strait on Friday, shadowed by a U.S. destroyer, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters, just hours before the Chinese and U.S. presidents were due to talk.

China claims democratically ruled Taiwan as its own territory, and has over the past two years stepped up its military activity near the island to assert its sovereignty claims, alarming Taipei and Washington.

The source, who was not authorised to speak to the media and spoke on condition of anonymity, said the Shandong sailed close to the Taiwan-controlled island of Kinmen, which sits directly opposite the Chinese city of Xiamen, and was shadowed by a U.S. warship.

“Around 10:30 a.m. the CV-17 appeared around 30 nautical miles to the southwest of Kinmen, and was photographed by a passenger on a civilian flight,” the source said, referring to the Shandong’s official service number.

The USS Ralph Johnson, an Arleigh Burke guided-missile destroyer, shadowed the carrier, which did not have aircraft on its deck and sailed north through the strait, the source added.

Taiwan also sent warships to keep an eye on the situation, the source said.

Taiwan’s Defence Ministry declined to comment.

China’s Defence Ministry and the U.S. Navy did not immediately responded to requests for comment.

The sailing happened about 12 hours before U.S. President Joe Biden is due to speak to his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping.

The source described the timing of the Shandong’s movement so close to that call as “provocative”.

China says Taiwan is the most sensitive and important issue in its relations with the United States. Washington has no formal diplomatic ties with Taipei, but is Taiwan’s most important international backer and arms supplier.

The Shandong is China’s newest aircraft carrier, commissioned in 2019.

China’s only other carrier, the Liaoning, is mostly used for training purposes

