March 18, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Cyprus establishes 24-hour channel of communication with Ukraine embassy

038
Interior Minister Nicos Nouris at a meeting with Ukraine’s ambassador Ruslan Nimchynskyi

Cypriot authorities have established a 24-hour channel of communication with the Ukrainian embassy in Nicosia to facilitate assistance to refugees from the war-torn country, Interior Minister Nicos Nouris said on Friday.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting with Ukraine’s ambassador Ruslan Nimchynskyi, Nouris said the government supports the people of Ukraine on both a political and humanitarian level. He outlined to the ambassador the help Cyprus will be offering Ukrainians that was decided at a high-level meeting on Thursday and will be approved by cabinet on Tuesday and includes accommodation and access to jobs and health care.

A channel of communication has been established between the embassy, the interior ministry and the population and migration department to resolve problems that arise. For example, help was needed from the embassy concerning arrivals of individuals who may have travelled without the necessary supporting documents, he said.

The ambassador noted that the meeting had gone beyond words to look at practical help for Ukrainians who are in Cyprus or may seek refuge here, adding that it was proof that the government and people of Cyprus stand by the people of Ukraine during these exceptionally difficult times.

 

