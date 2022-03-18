March 18, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Man caught driving under influence of drugs, alcohol

By Anna Savva01
A driver whose vehicle overturned in Protaras after he lost control was found to have been driving nine times over the legal limit, the Cyprus News Agency reported on Friday.

It said the 30-year-old Larnaca resident also tested positive for drugs and that police will be filing the case in court today.

Famagusta police spokesman Steve Theodoulou told the news agency that at around 6.20 am on Thursday, a 30-year-old driver had lost control of his car on Protaras – Cape Greco Avenue. The car overturned and was immobilised off the road.

The driver was not injured, but the car sustained damage. Police officers who responded to the accident became suspicious that the man was driving under the influence of drugs and carried out a test, the initial result coming back positive.

He was also tested for alcohol with a reading of 93 mg, ten times the legal limit of 9 mg, Theodoulou added. A saliva test was sent to the lab for conclusive drug testing.

Theodoulou said police will be submitting a case of drunk driving to Famagusta district court today.

 

