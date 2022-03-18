March 18, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus Entertainment What's On

Themed brunch days at Vinylio Wine Etc

By Eleni Philippou00
march 27

Live music nights are what typically fill Vinylio Wine Etc’s calendar yet this month the charming Limassol bar has something different planned. Something many like to do on the weekends – brunch! But the upcoming brunch events are no ordinary breakfast menus, they are themed.

On March 25, Vinylio invites the PickUp Wine & Deli to prepare a Greek-style brunch from 10am to 3pm. The menu will feature Greek delights from various parts of Greece including pies, Greek cheeses, jams, pastries, coffee and even tsipouro, ouzo and cocktails inspired by Greece.

Another pop-up brunch will arrive on March 27, the first of many Sundays that will follow themed events. This one is inspired by French living and music titled Un Jour à Paris. Collaborating again with PickUp Wine & Deli, Vinylio will offer herbal teas, freshly brewed coffee, wines, cocktails and homemade bread and pies. The brunch menu will also include egg dishes as well as options for vegetarians and vegans.

Adding to the French mood of the day, the Avant Tout duo will perform songs with a Parisian Aroma and favourite French music to the sounds of Edith Piaf, C. Aznavour and Dalida. As April rolls in, Vinylio Wine Etc will continue with its creative events that will include a Wine and Clay session and tastes from Crete.

 

Theme Brunch _Greek Theme 25th March

Greek-style brunch. March 25. Vinylio Wine Etc, Limassol. 10am-3pm. Reservations: 99-300430

Un Jour à Paris

French brunch and Parisian live music. March 27. Vinylio Wine Etc, Limassol. 10am-3pm. Reservations: 99-300430

