March 18, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Two arrested in Larnaca over stolen catalytic converters.

By Christodoulos Mavroudis026
lca police station
Larnaca police HQ

Police arrested a 37-year-old in connection to the theft of catalytic converters in Larnaca between March 1-17.

The police found the suspect in his car with four catalytic converters, several spare parts and an electric emery wheel, items for which he could not produce a satisfactory explanation as to how they came to be in his possession. The 37-year-old was further found to have outstanding warrants against him on conspiracy, burglary and theft offences and was arrested.

During the investigation, evidence emerged against a 21-year-old woman who was also arrested.

