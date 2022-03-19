March 19, 2022

Female farmers ‘show the way to create new life’

By Gina Agapiou00
Female farmers “show the way to create new life”, Environment Commissioner Klelia Vassiliou said on Saturday after she participated in an event in Emba in honour of ten women involved in agriculture.

Speaking to the Cyprus News Agency, the commissioner said she is a strong supporter of female creators and producers.

“It is important for the environment that our hands work the land to reconnect with it, rediscover natural processes, and support natural ecosystems,” Vassiliou said.

The whole process, she added, “is nothing but life”.

The ten women were Anna Xynari, Xenia Mavronikola, Chryso Ellina, Georgia Paris Papantoniou, Elli Kyriatzi Zorbidou, Elli Hadjikostis, Maria Alexiou, Maria Evripidou, Harita Mene and Stavroula Metaxa, the president of the Voluntary Association of women of Emba, Chryso Panagiotou said.

The daughter of one of the women, agronomist Anastasia Mavronikola praised her fellow female farmers for their contribution to Cyprus society, the economy and their families.

Mavronikola said the primary sector is often unprofitable and despite all the difficulties, her mother has managed to raise a large family of five children for 15 years.

“If my mother had not practiced this profession, we might not have become the people we are today,” she said.

Rita Charalambous, a 36-year-old farmer from Emba, mentioned that she comes from a farming family, while referring to her love for the land saying the land will never betray you, unlike people.

On behalf of Emba community council, Leonidas Leonidou congratulated the association for their action and said that greenery is of great value for our land and for the environment. He also wished everyone to follow their example for the good of our land.

The event included tree planting of aromatic plants at the park of the association, as well as an artistic programme.

 

