March 19, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus Environment

Nicosia communities say they have been abandoned by the state

By Gina Agapiou00
mitsero
Mitsero residents on a previous protest

Twelve Nicosia communities have sent a letter to the president denouncing the relocation of an asphalt plant to their the area which, they said, is already host to polluting industries.

The communities of Ayia Marina, Ayios Epiphanios, Ayios Ioannis, Agrokipia, Arediou, Kalo Chorio Orini, Kato Moni, Klirou, Malounta, Menoikou, Mitsero and Orounda met on Saturday to discuss the issue.

The residents said they have sent a letter addressed to the president as well as the agriculture and interior ministers communicating how they feel “abandoned by the state itself” and have no option but to protect their children themselves.

The state insists on moving the “death factory next to our children”, they said, adding that no official has responded to their calls for a meeting.

In the letter, they also refer to February’s decision of the Supreme Court to suspend the operation of the two asphalt factories in the areas of Geri and Tseri pending their relocation following nearby residents’ complaints of pollution, which affected the primary and nursery school in Dali.

They said the schools in Mitsero are closer to the set location for the asphalt plant than the Dali schools are to the current location of the asphalt plants.

“Even though you don’t care about these innocent souls, they are the most precious thing in the world to us,” the letter said.

Mitsero residents have held demonstrations against the move earlier this year, while they started protests last year before the move was officially announced.

Meanwhile, the nine communities around Vasiliko area have also repeatedly warned they would take dynamic measures if the decision to relocate the Dali asphalt plant to their area is implemented.

 

