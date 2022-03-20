March 20, 2022

Averof ratified as Disy presidential candidate in unanimous vote

Disy leader Averof Neophytou was unanimously ratified as the party’s presidential candidate for the upcoming elections, during Disy’s Supreme Council session on Sunday.

His candidacy was ratified unanimously by a show of hands.

The event is taking place at the Eleftheria stadium, in the presence of President Nicos Anastasiades, House Speaker Annita Demetriou, ministers, MPs, MEPs and other officials.

More later

