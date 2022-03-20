Coronavirus: Free testing for eligible groups on Monday

The ministry of health will operate a total of 33 rapid testing sites on Wednesday for eligible groups to have free tests.
Eligible groups include minors, the vaccinated and anyone who has recently had Covid.
Those requiring a test must also show some form of ID.
The sites on Monday are:
|
District
|
Location
|
Operating hours
|
Telephone
|
Nicosia
(16 units)
|
Mall of Cyprus (underground parking area)
|
9 am – 6 pm
|
99146623
|
Nicosia Mall
|
9 am – 6 pm
|
99154344
|
Agios Dometios Municipality (event hall)
|
9 am – 6 pm
|
94041843
|
Agios Georgios Church, Latsia
|
9 am – 6 pm
|
94041843
|
Dali Community Clinic
|
9 am – 6 pm
|
70000166
|
Anthoupoli Old Community Clinic (next to the Community Council)
|
9 am – 6 pm
|
96659317
|
Agios Charalampos Church hall, Geri (aftostegasi)
|
9 am – 6 pm
|
99154344
|
Agios Demetrios Church, Akropolis
|
9 am – 6 pm
|
96625766
|
Agios Andreas Church, Aglantzia
|
9 am – 6 pm
|
96659317
|
Agios Spyridonas Church, Lefkosia (behind the Police Station of Lykavitos)
|
9 am – 6 pm
|
99742888
|
Agiou Polydorou Church, courtyard, Kaimakli
|
9 am – 6 pm
|
96625766
|
Lakatamia Amphitheatre courtyard, behind Municipal Gallery
|
9 am – 6 pm
|
99965920
|
Cyprus State Fair, Hall 27
|
9 am – 6 pm
|
94056785
|
European University Cyprus (cafeteria)
|
9 am – 6 pm
|
99969931
|
University Campus Healthcare Centre
|
9 am – 4 pm
|
96812424
|
Pyrgos Tillirias Community Council
|
1:30 pm – 4 pm
|
77774400
|
Limassol
(6 units)
|
Former “Orphanides” Shopping Mall, Polemidia
|
9 am – 6 pm
|
94057623
|
Pano Polemidia Cultural Events Hall
|
9 am – 6 pm
|
99790687
|
My Mall Limassol (Entrance D, next to “Public” store)
|
9 am – 6 pm
|
94041843
|
Conference Centre of Kolossi (close to Apostolos Loukas Church)
|
9 am – 6 pm
|
94041843
|
Atlantica Garden Hotel, Germasogeia (Attikis 6)
|
9 am – 6 pm
|
77774400
|
Cyprus University of Technology (TEPAK), ‘Tassos Papadopoulos’ building
|
7:30 am – 6 pm
|
99942219
|
Larnaca
(5 units)
|
Metropolis Mall (entrance 5, underground parking area)
|
9 am – 6 pm
|
94041843
|
Multifunctional social centre of Larnaka (former Community Centre)
|
9 am – 6 pm
|
96678224
|
Makariou Housing Community Council, Kamares area, Larnaka (5 Agios Vasileios Street)
|
9 am – 6 pm
|
99365616
|
Former Cooperative Bank of Aradippou (parking area)
|
9 am – 6 pm
|
77774400
|
Livadia Community Clinic
|
9 am – 6 pm
|
77774400
|
Paphos
(3 units)
|
Kings Avenue Mall, Pafos (main entrance)
|
9 am – 6 pm
|
94057623
|
Hadjimitsi Residence (behind Geroskipou Municipal Hall)
|
9 am – 6 pm
|
94057623
|
Former District Officer Residence
|
9 am – 6 pm
|
94041843
|
Famagusta
(3 units)
|
Paralimni Municipal building (covered parking area)
|
9 am – 6 pm
|
94041843
|
Sotira Social Support Centre (opposite Municipality)
|
9 am – 6 pm
|
96659317
|
Frenaros Community Council
|
9 am – 6 pm
|
77774400