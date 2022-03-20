March 20, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Free testing for eligible groups on Monday

By Staff Reporter00

The ministry of health will operate a total of 33 rapid testing sites on Wednesday for eligible groups to have free tests.

Eligible groups include minors, the vaccinated and anyone who has recently had Covid.

Those requiring a test must also show some form of ID.

The sites on Monday are:

District

Location

Operating hours

Telephone

Nicosia

(16 units)

Mall of Cyprus (underground parking area)

9 am – 6 pm

99146623

Nicosia Mall

9 am – 6 pm

99154344

Agios Dometios Municipality (event hall)

9 am – 6 pm

94041843

Agios Georgios Church, Latsia

9 am – 6 pm

94041843

Dali Community Clinic

9 am – 6 pm

70000166

Anthoupoli Old Community Clinic (next to the Community Council)

9 am – 6 pm

96659317

Agios Charalampos Church hall, Geri (aftostegasi)

9 am – 6 pm

99154344

Agios Demetrios Church, Akropolis

9 am – 6 pm

96625766

Agios Andreas Church, Aglantzia

9 am – 6 pm

96659317

Agios Spyridonas Church, Lefkosia (behind the Police Station of Lykavitos)

9 am – 6 pm

99742888

Agiou Polydorou Church, courtyard, Kaimakli

9 am – 6 pm

96625766

Lakatamia Amphitheatre courtyard, behind Municipal Gallery

9 am – 6 pm

99965920

Cyprus State Fair, Hall 27

9 am – 6 pm

94056785

European University Cyprus (cafeteria)

9 am – 6 pm

99969931

University Campus Healthcare Centre

9 am – 4 pm

96812424

Pyrgos Tillirias Community Council

1:30 pm – 4 pm

77774400

Limassol

(6 units)

Former “Orphanides” Shopping Mall, Polemidia

9 am – 6 pm

94057623

Pano Polemidia Cultural Events Hall

9 am – 6 pm

99790687

My Mall Limassol (Entrance D, next to “Public” store)

9 am – 6 pm

94041843

Conference Centre of Kolossi (close to Apostolos Loukas Church)

9 am – 6 pm

94041843

Atlantica Garden Hotel, Germasogeia (Attikis 6)

9 am – 6 pm

77774400

Cyprus University of Technology (TEPAK), ‘Tassos Papadopoulos’ building

7:30 am – 6 pm

99942219

Larnaca

(5 units)

 

Metropolis Mall (entrance 5, underground parking area)

9 am – 6 pm

94041843

Multifunctional social centre of Larnaka (former Community Centre)

9 am – 6 pm

96678224

Makariou Housing Community Council, Kamares area, Larnaka (5 Agios Vasileios Street)

9 am – 6 pm

99365616

Former Cooperative Bank of Aradippou (parking area)

9 am – 6 pm

77774400

Livadia Community Clinic

9 am – 6 pm

77774400

Paphos

(units)

Kings Avenue Mall, Pafos (main entrance)

9 am – 6 pm

94057623

Hadjimitsi Residence (behind Geroskipou Municipal Hall)

9 am – 6 pm

94057623

Former District Officer Residence

9 am – 6 pm

94041843

Famagusta

(3 units)

Paralimni Municipal building (covered parking area)

9 am – 6 pm

94041843

Sotira Social Support Centre (opposite Municipality)

9 am – 6 pm

96659317

Frenaros Community Council

9 am – 6 pm

77774400

