March 21, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Crime Cyprus

Arrest after illegal sale of petrol in Paphos

By Constantinos Tsindas00
diesel fuel tax gas petrol prices russia
file photo

A Paphos man has been arrested as authorities investigate the illegal storage and sale of petrol in an unlicensed facility, police said on Monday.

In a combined approach, relevant local services including Paphos CID, customs officials, the district administration, the labour office and the fire service, discovered quantities of heating oil and petrol being sold without a state licence.

A 58-year-old man, the owner of the facility, was arrested, charged in writing and released to appear before a court at a later date in connection with violations of the petrol stations legislation.

Petrol samples and other evidence were taken from the scene.

It is the first such incident reported following price hikes brought on by limited supply and the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Related Posts

Evaluation drilling completed at Glafcos 2, high quality natural gas found

Constantinos Tsindas

Coronavirus: Advisory team meets ministers to discuss further relaxations

Iole Damaskinos

Two arrests over string of armed robberies in Paphos

Iole Damaskinos

Forestry departments protest lack of staff on international day

Anna Savva

Arrest after man reports he was mugged

Iole Damaskinos

Ministry reminds clocks to go forward on Sunday

Anna Savva
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign