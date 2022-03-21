March 21, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus Health Healthcare

Charity donates over €200,000 to children’s hospital

By Gina Agapiou00
one wish
From left: Dr Christos Minas, Goerge Penintaex and Michalis Hadjipantelas

A local charity has donated over €200,000 to expand and renovate the state Makarios children hospital, which included the new operating theatre inaugurated Monday by the health minister.

The operating theatre will give priority to children suffering from cancer and are hospitalised at the paediatric oncology clinic of the hospital, Cyprus News Agency reported.

The charitable work of One Dream One Wish foundation was praised by the Health Minister Michalis Hadjipantelas. During the inauguration ceremony he gave instructions for the implementation, without further delay, of another major project undertaken by the charity.

The project concerns the creation of a lounge at the paediatric oncology clinic, so that the children who are hospitalised there can meet relatives and volunteers but also get psychological support. Music and theatrical performances can also take place at the lounge, which will have a library and computers, games and much more, the minister said.

The foundation said it paid €158,000 for the new operating theatre, while it renovated the children’s intensive care unit for €50,000, its president Giorgos Penintaex said.

It also responded to some requests for the purchase of equipment to cover the needs of the hospital, Penintaex added.

For his part, the medical director of Makarion Hospital Dr Christos Minas thanked the One Dream One Wish foundation and promised a quick implementation of all the projects that it will finance.

 

 

 

