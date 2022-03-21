March 21, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Tuesday’s free testing sites for eligible groups

By Staff Reporter00
File Photo

On Tuesday22 March 2022, 32 free testing units for eligible groups will be operating

 

District Location of testing units Operating hours Telephone
Lefkosia

(14 units)

 Mall of Cyprus (underground parking area) 9 am – 6 pm 94041843
Nicosia Mall 9 am – 6 pm 96625766
Agios Dometios Municipality (event hall) 9 am – 6 pm 94041843
Agios Georgios Church, Latsia 9 am – 6 pm 99154344
Dali Community Clinic 9 am – 6 pm 77774400
Anthoupoli Old Community Clinic (next to the Community Council) 9 am – 6 pm 96625766
Agios Charalampos Church hall, Geri (aftostegasi) 9 am – 6 pm 96659317
Agios Demetrios Church, Akropolis 9 am – 6 pm 70000166
Agios Andreas Church, Aglantzia 9 am – 6 pm 96659317
Agios Spyridonas Church, Lefkosia (behind the Police Station of Lykavitos) 9 am – 6 pm 99365616
Agiou Polydorou Church, courtyard, Kaimakli 9 am – 6 pm 99969931
Lakatamia Amphitheatre courtyard, behind Municipal Gallery 9 am – 6 pm 99965920
European University Cyprus (cafeteria) 9 am – 6 pm 99146623
Lefkotheo Stadium (stadium entrance) 9 am – 6 pm 77774400
Lemesos

(6 units)

 Former “Orphanides” Shopping Mall, Polemidia 9 am – 6 pm 99942219
Pano Polemidia Cultural Events Hall 9 am – 6 pm 94041843
My Mall Limassol (Entrance D, next to “Public” store) 9 am – 6 pm 99790687
Conference Centre of Kolossi (close to Apostolos Loukas Church) 9 am – 6 pm 77774400
Atlantica Garden Hotel, Germasogeia (Attikis 6) 9 am – 6 pm 94041843
Cyprus University of Technology (TEPAK), ‘Tassos Papadopoulos’ building 7:30 am – 6 pm 94057623
Larnaka

(5 units)

 

 Metropolis Mall (entrance 5, underground parking area) 9 am – 6 pm 94041843
Multifunctional social centre of Larnaka (former Community Centre) 9 am – 6 pm 96678224
Makariou Housing Community Council, Kamares area, Larnaka (5 Agios Vasileios Street) 9 am – 6 pm 99146623
Former Cooperative Bank of Aradippou (parking area) 9 am – 6 pm 77774400
Livadia Community Clinic 9 am – 6 pm 77774400
Pafos

(4 units)

 Kings Avenue Mall, Pafos (main entrance) 9 am – 6 pm 94056785
Hadjimitsi Residence (behind Geroskipou Municipal Hall) 9 am – 6 pm 94057623
Former District Officer Residence 9 am – 6 pm 94041843
Chloraka Church 9 am – 6 pm 99177224
Ammochostos

(3 units)

 Paralimni Municipal building (covered parking area) 9 am – 6 pm 94041843
Deryneia Senior Citizen’s Centre 9 am – 6 pm 96659317
Avgorou Senior Citizens’ club 9 am – 6 pm 77774400

 

