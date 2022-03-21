Coronavirus: Tuesday’s free testing sites for eligible groups

On Tuesday, 22 March 2022, 32 free testing units for eligible groups will be operating
|District
|Location of testing units
|Operating hours
|Telephone
|Lefkosia
(14 units)
|Mall of Cyprus (underground parking area)
|9 am – 6 pm
|94041843
|Nicosia Mall
|9 am – 6 pm
|96625766
|Agios Dometios Municipality (event hall)
|9 am – 6 pm
|94041843
|Agios Georgios Church, Latsia
|9 am – 6 pm
|99154344
|Dali Community Clinic
|9 am – 6 pm
|77774400
|Anthoupoli Old Community Clinic (next to the Community Council)
|9 am – 6 pm
|96625766
|Agios Charalampos Church hall, Geri (aftostegasi)
|9 am – 6 pm
|96659317
|Agios Demetrios Church, Akropolis
|9 am – 6 pm
|70000166
|Agios Andreas Church, Aglantzia
|9 am – 6 pm
|96659317
|Agios Spyridonas Church, Lefkosia (behind the Police Station of Lykavitos)
|9 am – 6 pm
|99365616
|Agiou Polydorou Church, courtyard, Kaimakli
|9 am – 6 pm
|99969931
|Lakatamia Amphitheatre courtyard, behind Municipal Gallery
|9 am – 6 pm
|99965920
|European University Cyprus (cafeteria)
|9 am – 6 pm
|99146623
|Lefkotheo Stadium (stadium entrance)
|9 am – 6 pm
|77774400
|Lemesos
(6 units)
|Former “Orphanides” Shopping Mall, Polemidia
|9 am – 6 pm
|99942219
|Pano Polemidia Cultural Events Hall
|9 am – 6 pm
|94041843
|My Mall Limassol (Entrance D, next to “Public” store)
|9 am – 6 pm
|99790687
|Conference Centre of Kolossi (close to Apostolos Loukas Church)
|9 am – 6 pm
|77774400
|Atlantica Garden Hotel, Germasogeia (Attikis 6)
|9 am – 6 pm
|94041843
|Cyprus University of Technology (TEPAK), ‘Tassos Papadopoulos’ building
|7:30 am – 6 pm
|94057623
|Larnaka
(5 units)
|Metropolis Mall (entrance 5, underground parking area)
|9 am – 6 pm
|94041843
|Multifunctional social centre of Larnaka (former Community Centre)
|9 am – 6 pm
|96678224
|Makariou Housing Community Council, Kamares area, Larnaka (5 Agios Vasileios Street)
|9 am – 6 pm
|99146623
|Former Cooperative Bank of Aradippou (parking area)
|9 am – 6 pm
|77774400
|Livadia Community Clinic
|9 am – 6 pm
|77774400
|Pafos
(4 units)
|Kings Avenue Mall, Pafos (main entrance)
|9 am – 6 pm
|94056785
|Hadjimitsi Residence (behind Geroskipou Municipal Hall)
|9 am – 6 pm
|94057623
|Former District Officer Residence
|9 am – 6 pm
|94041843
|Chloraka Church
|9 am – 6 pm
|99177224
|Ammochostos
(3 units)
|Paralimni Municipal building (covered parking area)
|9 am – 6 pm
|94041843
|Deryneia Senior Citizen’s Centre
|9 am – 6 pm
|96659317
|Avgorou Senior Citizens’ club
|9 am – 6 pm
|77774400