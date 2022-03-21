Daily News Briefing

March 21, 2022

Cyprus Mail
In today’s episode, Disy leader Averof Neophytou was unanimously ratified as the party’s presidential candidate for the upcoming elections, during Disy’s Supreme Council session on Sunday. His candidacy was ratified unanimously by a show of hands.

Elsewhere, The Test-to-Stay measure went into effect on Monday morning at kindergartens, pre-primary and special schools.

The decision was taken by the council of ministers last week as part of a series of measures to curb the coronavirus.

In other news, the World Happiness Report ranked Cyprus at 41 out 146 nations and territories, slipping slightly since the last report but ahead of its neighbours such as Greece, Turkey, and Lebanon.

All this and more in the Cyprus Beat briefing brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

