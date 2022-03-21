Greek stars performing live in Nicosia

Come warmer weather and the island’s music world kicks festivities up a notch. With the first signs of spring and summer, though delayed this year, annual festivals, concerts and tours begin around the island. This March, popular local musicians and singers from Greece are heading to Cyprus to perform at two well-known live music venues in Nicosia.
The beloved five-piece band Onirama is performing at RED.Music Stage this Friday, kickstarting the events of the long-weekend. As one of the most popular bands on the Greek music scene, Onirama return to the island to entertain their Cyprus-based fans and fill Friday night with uplifting music, original hits and cover songs, taking the stage at 10pm.
On the following evening, Greek singer and songwriter Babis Stokas, the founding member of rock band Pyx Lax, is set to perform at DownTown Live with local band Prospectus. His gig this Saturday will begin at 9pm with songs from his 30 years in the industry including Pyx Lax classics as well as his solo pieces. While in Cyprus, Stokas will continue his live performances series with a few performances also in Limassol and Paphos, soon to be announced.
Towards the end of the month, a singer widely popular in Cyprus and Greece will also perform at DownTown Live. Alexia’s concert on March 30 will be doused in jazz as the Cypriot singer revives some classic American jazz songs as she does her album In a Jazz Mood. Her album covers some of the greatest pieces by Duke Ellington, Chick Corea, George Gershwin and George Coltrane as well as some swing, gospel and blues tunes.
Her concert will bring all of them together in a relaxing and nostalgic musical evening and she won’t be taking the stage solo. Accompanying Alexia are four established musicians of the Cypriot jazz and improv scene – pianist Christos Yerolatstis, electric bassist Cahit Kutrafali, trumpet player Elias Ioannou and electric guitarist Ermis Michael.
Come April and plenty more Greek singers will perform in Cyprus. At DownTown Live, Melina Kana, Philippos Pliatsikas and numerous local bands will present their music next month whilst RED. Music Stage will welcome Eleni Vitali and Panos Mouzourakis.
Onirama
Greek band concert. March 25. RED. Music Stage, Nicosia. Live music at 10pm. €20-25. www.tickethour.com.cy. Tel: 99-059257
Babis Stokas
Greek singer performs live with band Prospectus. March 26. DownTown Live, Nicosia. 9pm. €20. www.soldoutticketbox.com. Tel: 99-810011
Alexia in a Jazz Mood
Jazz concert with Alexia Vasileiou and four musicians. March 30. DownTown Live, Nicosia. 9pm. €25. www.soldoutticketbox.com. Tel: 99-810011