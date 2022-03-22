March 22, 2022

Bus drivers not satisfied, protest ongoing

By Source: Cyprus News Agency
empty bus
Empty seats in a Cyprus Public Transport bus

Drivers of the Nicosia and Larnaca public transport service will march on Tuesday morning from Solomon Square to the Ministry of Transport and the Ministry of Labour, where they will submit a resolution on the problems they face.

Workers’ representatives told CNA on Monday that there are many important problems, including issues of safety, health, legislation, long hours, lack of adequate breaks and infrastructure. These problems, they said, have existed since 2020 and while promises have been made again, employees do not believe issues will be resolved without pressing the point.

Cyprus Public Transport (CPT), in a statement on Monday, apologised to the public for the disturbance caused by the “unannounced strike” of bus drivers in Nicosia and Larnaca.

In its statement CPT said that on Saturday, after a meeting with the workers’ unions, the Ministry of Labour and the Ministry of Transport had reached a joint agreement, for the unions to end the strike and for the company to withdraw the termination notices, in order to renegotiate.

Despite CPT’s withdrawal of the termination of employees, and acceptance of the invitation of the ministries to meet, the unions have rejected the offer and do not intend to take part in the negotiations, the statement said.

