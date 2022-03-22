March 22, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus Health

Free screenings for bowel cancer

By Antigoni Pitta00
The Cyprus Association of Cancer Patients and Friends (Pasykaf) on Tuesday said it will be collaborating with laboratories around the republic to offering free bowel screenings as part of an awareness campaign for the prevention and timely diagnosis of colorectal cancer.

Pasykaf said that a series of labs will offer free bowel screenings in the form of FOB tests to men and women over 45 years old.

“This is an innovative, painless test that can be repeated yearly, provided it comes back negative. In case it is positive then a personal doctor must be notified for further tests”.

Colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer affecting Cypriots, the announcement further said, citing data collected by the health ministry, which recorded 389 new cases in 2018.

“Colon cancer can be caused by polyps, which, if removed early, do not cause cancer,” Pasykaf said.

“According to data, 90 per cent of cases can be cured if diagnosed at an early stage, which is why regular screening is recommended for the general population after the age of 45”.

