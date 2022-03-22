March 22, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Police set to press charged against those throwing stones at traffic cameras

By Elias Hazou
Traffic cameras in place in Nicosia

Police are looking to press charges against a number of individuals who pelted mobile traffic cameras with stones, an official for the force has said.

According to Phileleftheros, a number of people recently threw stones at a camera operator in Limassol. In Nicosia, someone hurled oranges at a vehicle containing a mobile traffic camera.

Deputy traffic director for the police Harris Evripidou also said that a number of people have made online threats against traffic camera operators. Some of these individuals have been tracked and they will be prosecuted.

No incidents of property damage to fixed cameras have been documented.

Regarding the traffic fines issued, Evripidou told the newspaper that currently around 300 violations a day are recorded – down from 1,300 a day when the cameras first went live.

Most violations concern exceeding the speed limit.

Since the start of the year, more than 40,000 drivers have been reported – some twice or even three times. The first 1,500 tickets were sent out to violators over the past few days.

Delays in issuing the fines are being addressed, with the police hiring more staff.

Meanwhile, some have found a way to scam people out of money. Evripidou said a number of people have received emails telling them they were caught by a traffic camera and asking them to pay the fine.

The police official said this was fraud. No one ever gets a notice for a traffic fine via email. Notifications are sent only by registered post.

